Optus Business scores $233m from Australian Taxation Office

Optus Business has scored a number of multi-million dollar managed network services contracts with the Australian Taxation Office (ATO).

The telco’s enterprise services division was awarded five contracts worth a total of $233.32 million, each holding an initial three-year term with three two-year extension options.

As part of the deal, Optus Business will deliver fixed voice services ($23 million), mobile and bulk SMS services ($14.4 million), unified communications and collaboration ($41.8 million), contact centre ($84.9 million) and network management services ($69 million) for the ATO.

AusTender listings said the contract periods are from 1 October 2020 to 30 September 2023, apart from mobile and bulk SMS, which runs from 28 August 2020 to 27 August 2023.

Optus Business managing director Chris Mitchell said, “The nature of service bundles awarded to Optus highlights that ATO is looking to Optus to build value on top of the network. These higher value adding services enable the ATO to speak to their customers, employees and other stakeholders, and to enable secure communication in and between applications and devices.”

“Optus feel privileged that the ATO has selected Optus to continue to provide these critical services that underpin the day to day operations of the ATO on which so many people rely.”

Some of the services will involve the ATO’s contact centre operations, which receive call volumes of peaking to more than 100,000 calls per day. The operations are enabled with advanced call routing, a digital agent and a pool of biometric data for fraud prevention.

“As a key partner and contributor to ATO’s technological transformation journey over the last 10 years, Optus has celebrated ATO’s many successes and advances,” Mitchell said. “These new contracts will allow Optus to continue supporting ATO in its ongoing innovation.”