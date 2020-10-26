Optus Business teams up with Fortinet for managed SD-WAN

Optus Business has partnered with security vendor Fortinet to deliver a secured SD-WAN solution for its enterprise and government customers.

Called Optus Managed Fortinet SD-WAN, the offering brings Fortinet’s security-driven networking approach to Optus’ existing SD-WAN offering to deliver a more secure network in a single package.

Optus said the offering is suited to security-conscious organisations looking for added layers of protection. The telco will also leverage its underlying fixed and mobile networks to provide more resiliency and enable quicker site deployments.

Optus Business vice president of product innovation Deon Liebenberg said, “We know that as more people work from home and enterprises rely on off-premise tech touch points, the cybersecurity risks go up.”

“Together, Optus and Fortinet address this and other cyber threats with a secure SD-WAN that provides our customers with a cost-cutting, time-saving solution.”

Liebenberg said the partnership “significantly” enhances Optus’ software-defined capabilities and also gives customers advanced security features and reduced complexity in one solution.

Fortinet ANZ regional director Jon McGettigan said, “SD-WAN is rapidly gaining traction in the marketplace as organisations better understand how they can provide increased connectivity and control. Optus has significant experience in delivering transformational network technologies, including SD-WAN, to its customers.”

“Fortinet is pleased to partner with Optus to deliver a secure SD-WAN solution to Optus customers that will help them achieve next-generation networking capabilities with unparalleled security.”