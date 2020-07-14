Optus Business unveils enterprise network platform

Optus Business has developed a platform that allows enterprise customers to configure networks quicker and simplify scaling network capacity up or down.

Called Optus Liquid Infrastructure, the platform allows customers to access bandwidth dynamically as their network demand surges to improve agility and flexibility.

Optus Business managing director Chris Mitchell said the company is redefining the way network services are delivered to enterprises.

“Spikes in network usage are a leading cause of network congestion and customer dissatisfaction,” Mitchell said.

“Whether it is an online retailer struggling with a seasonal surge of new orders or an enterprise losing control of their networks through unforeseen digital projects, Optus Liquid Infrastructure can solve these problems by providing the required higher network capacity for a short period of time and within budget constraints.”

Optus said managing dynamic changes to networks has been very complex and time-consuming as it involves multiple manual interactions. Liquid Infrastructure allows users to design their network to flex based on commercial and performance thresholds through a single online interface.

“Enterprises can move from a static, labour-intensive network, to a network that intelligently flows and adapts to meet the growing digital demands of their customers and employees”, Mitchell added.

“Digital transformation requires a highly agile network that can cater for unforeseen demands. Our innovative solution leverages SDN technologies and will shape a simpler and improved customer experience.”

Looking ahead, Optus plans to expand the Liquid Infrastructure portfolio to enable multiple SDN functions on the network, like integration and orchestration with edge SD-WAN solutions, network-based services, security services, cloud services, plus management and analytics capabilities.