Optus deepens Cisco ties with new Webex contact centre

Optus has launched a regional first Webex contact centre to support its Cisco offerings.



The offering is for more than 20,000 agent seats and is Cisco’s first public cloud-based contact centre platform in the ANZ region.



Optus said the new Webex Contact Centre by Optus complements its Cisco Collaboration Suite which includes Webex Meetings, Webex Teams and Webex Calling.



“Australian businesses today demand more flexibility, agility and integration in their contact centre and collaboration solutions. With increased remote working practises driving enterprise to accelerate its move from traditional on-premise to cloud-based solutions, Optus is continuously investing in the latest available cloud technologies and capabilities,” said Optus Business vice president of product innovation Deon Liebenberg.



“In today’s world, customers must be an organisations’ number one priority. Businesses cannot afford to deliver a poor contact centre service and with Webex Contact Centre by Optus, our Australian customers can take full advantage of the opportunities offered by cloud-based services and improve overall customer satisfaction and retention rates, along with agent performance and productivity,” he said.



Optus said that leveraging data in multiple contact centre systems and applying predictive analytics, the service improves performance and customer experience.



This is achieved through dynamic prediction of a customer’s needs and matches them with the most appropriate agent available to assist according to Optus.



“Cisco is the first vendor to provide a fully integrated cloud collaboration platform which includes Calling, Contact Centre, Teams and Meetings capability, all four of which form up our Webex solutions platform,” said Cisco APJC head of global contact centre Jamie Romanin.



“We are pleased to count Optus as our first Service Provider for Contact Centre in Australia. Our 20- year partnership will help more Australian companies accelerate their journey to cloud, by tapping into the global, scalable and reliable Webex collaboration and contact centre platforms.” Romanin said.



Optus’ Liebernberg described launch as a key milestone in the company’s solution set and said he looked forward to bringing Cisco’s latest contact centre capabilities to customers.