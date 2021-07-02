Optus discloses network outage affecting mobile, internet services

Optus has revealed that its network had been affected by a nationwide outage, with users reporting issues in several cities.

The telco told CRN that the issues have since been resolved as of 12:30 pm on Friday, 2 July 2021, and it is investigating the cause of the outage.

A number of affected customers took to Twitter to report their issues starting around 10:30 am AEST. Optus said the outage did start around that time.

Love working from home and having my internet drop out. Anyone else with Optus dealing with an outage? — Victoria (@yeahthevic) July 2, 2021

Outage tracker Downdetector has tracked up to 8,526 reports from Optus customers just before 11:00am, with big spikes along the country’s east coast, particularly Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra and Brisbane.

The telco confirmed the outage also at around 11:00am, saying it was working on restoring the affected services “as soon as possible”.

“Optus is aware of an outage that may be impacting Optus services. We are aiming to restore these services as a priority,” Optus’ official Twitter account announced.

“We thank customers for their patience and will provide an update as soon as possible.”