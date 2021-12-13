Optus, Dubber team up for mobile voice recording for enterprises

Optus, Dubber team up for mobile voice recording for enterprises

Australian call recording software vendor Dubber has launched its platform on Optus’ mobile network.

Called “Optus Mobile Voice Recording and AI - powered by Dubber”, the voice recording platform will be a “native” feature, or embedded at Optus’ core IMS network level, where calls are directly recorded from the telco’s network.


The service is now available to enterprises as a beta version, but will be rolled out more broadly in 2022. Optus is offering the integration for enterprise customers’ compliance, customer, people and revenue intelligence needs.

"Through our strategic partnership with Dubber we can now boost our customers’ productivity, visibility, and effectiveness,” Optus Enterprise head of core product Zorawar Singh said.

“Optus' Australian first native integration of Dubber into our mobile network allows participating enterprise customers the ability to unlock the power of conversational AI to push the frontier of how they care for customers, train and coach employees, resolve disputes and meet crucial compliance mandates.”

Dubber said the launch should provide an accretive revenue stream, with more expected to come from Optus enterprise customers.

Dubber chief executive Steve McGovern said the deal puts its platform at the heart of one of Australia's largest and most critical mobile networks by providing native recording available with AI on every participating phone.

“Optus is expanding its leadership in connecting Australian businesses to their employees and customers and this now includes the ability to try AI based enrichment of conversations with insights, automated workflows, and more,” McGovern said.

“A conversation on Optus’ network is now worth more to a customer through the ability to capture and reveal insights from that conversation alongside others from other Optus services.”

McGovern added the Optus-Dubber integration opens up a “significant addressable market” to address a “tangible” compliance gap and represent a leap forward into Dubber’s goal of having its tech in every mobile phone.

“Whatever industry you are working in - financial services, healthcare, retail, government, legal, entertainment, travel, or transport - the power of native mobile recording, sentiment analysis, storage, transcription and real-time "search-ability" will be available to you on
your Optus mobile service."

