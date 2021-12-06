Optus Enterprise adds Cradlepoint 5G products

Optus Enterprise has signed a reseller with networking solutions vendor Cradlepoint for its NetCloud Service and portfolio of wireless edge products.

The telco’s IT solutions provider arm is currently trialling Cradlepoint’s 5G solutions with customers and there are other solutions certified for branch, mobile, and IoT use cases on the Optus network.

“Optus Enterprise is delighted to expand our partnership with Cradlepoint to address our customers’ needs for ‘plug and play’ data connectivity on our 4G and 5G mobile network,” said Optus Enterprise head of core product Zorawar Singh.

“As Optus expands our 5G network, this partnership will offer customers the ability to take advantage of the portability, resilience, and streamlined router management offered through a Cradlepoint and Optus Enterprise partnership.”

Cradlepoint APAC senior vice president Nathan McGregor added, "Optus understands that the needs of business customers and their IT teams differ significantly from consumers when it comes to manageability, security, and reliability. Additionally, Optus Enterprise looks to bring Cradlepoint's ‘5G for Business' solutions to the market."

Optus Enterprise will offer Cradlepoint’s indoor and outdoor wideband 5G adapters, as well as its ruggedised 5G router.

The vendor pointed to research it commissioned from Telsyte last year that showed 45 percent of surveyed companies were using 4G for WAN connectivity, 73 percent expect to see increased demand for cellular. Also, 46 percent use or plan to use 4G or 5G to connect vehicles, while 93 percent use or plan to use 4G or 5G for IoT.

“The Australian Wireless WAN market continues to grow as organisations modernise their infrastructure in the wake of the pandemic. 5G is set to further accelerate the adoption of Wireless WAN in the enterprise, as businesses look to take their applications to remote branches and into vehicles,” said Telsyte managing director and principal analyst Foad Fadaghi.