Optus Enterprise deploys IoT water utility tech for Moreton Bay Regional Council

Queensland local government entity Moreton Bay Regional Council has tapped Optus Enterprise to deploy Internet of Things technology for smart water management.

The company installed IoT satellite sensors from Australian vendor Myriota to the council’s water tanks to automate a task that often involved staff being sent to remote areas for manual inspections.

Optus said the council, which covers a large area north of Brisbane, is the first in Australia to have the technology installed. The council estimates that the sensors have brought some $20,000 in operational and maintenance cost savings per year, representing a 200 percent reduction.

Optus Enterprise managing director Chris Mitchell said the collaboration between Optus and Myriota was central to developing the IoT solution. The company had partnered with the Aussie vendor in 2019 for IoT projects.

“Myriota are global leaders in nanosatellite IoT and by partnering with them and leveraging our amazing network, we were able to unlock new opportunities of IoT by delivering connectivity solutions to industries and regional areas previously constrained by coverage and cost,” Mitchell said.

The solution provides Moreton Bay Regional Council real time data of actual water levels via low earth orbit satellites, enabling it to make decisions about water usage, solve issues caused by unexpected water shortages and optimise operations and resources. Myriota’s sensors are attached to water tanks made by Australian industrial automation company Ellenex.

Myriota chief executive Alex Grant said, “This strategic initiative provides the next generation of smart connectivity that captures the potential of IoT. The deployment will have a very real impact, reducing operational costs for Moreton Bay Regional Council and ultimately putting rate payers’ dollars to better use.”

“Moreton Bay Regional Council has been visionary in its drive to implement innovative IoT applications that reduce operational costs while creating environmental benefits. There is nothing to stop councils across Australia from adopting satellite IoT technology to drive efficiencies in remote asset management.”

Moreton Bay Regional Council Mayor Peter Flannery said the project cemented the council’s position as a smart region with a focus on innovative collaboration.

As a council we have made great strides in implementing smart technologies, from our AI road scanning system on garbage trucks to pathway defect detection e-bikes, just to name a few,” he said.

“And the deployment of these innovative IoT satellite sensors for water monitoring is just another step we take to embrace technological solutions for the benefit of our community.

“These water tanks are critical in supplying water for toilets and other amenities at our region’s remote areas, which are used by many locals and tourists each year.