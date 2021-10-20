Optus Enterprise, Hubify forge IT services agreement

Optus Enterprise has tapped ASX-listed telco and managed services provider Hubify to provide IT services to its customers.

In an ASX announcement, Hubify will supply some IT services to Optus’ IT services subsidiary as part of a Master Supplier Agreement signed by the two companies.

As part of the deal, Optus has also passed on some of its selected existing arrangements to Hubify through novated arrangements, with the latter already starting invoicing those customers directly starting earlier this month.

Speaking to CRN, Hubify chief executive Victor Tsaccounis said the services involve business IT services, IT infrastructure, communications and cloud services. The deal is also set to run for five years.

Hubify has also recruited 20 new staff to help provide the services, including specialist technical and project management personnel.

“Optus is pleased the partnership with Hubify will provide increased opportunity to

leverage new skills and capabilities in the ongoing delivery of specialised services for our

Customers,” Optus vice president of customer solutions and cloud for enterprise Theresa Eyssens said.

Hubify said the deal is set to contribute additional annualised recurring revenue (ARR) of $4 million, a 29 percent increase to $17.9 million from the FY21 exit rate of $13.9 million. The company added it expects the partnership to accelerate its organic growth expectations in its

Managed Services division.

Apart from the added revenue, Hubify said the deal also reinforces its expertise in enterprise managed services and has confirmed its strategy to expand into cybersecurity and managed services, including its acquisition of MSP ICNE in June 2021.

In the announcement, Tsaccounis said, "I’m really excited about this partnership that has been formed on the back of Hubify’s expertise in managed services. Managed services play a major role in Hubify’s organic growth plans, and this agreement further strengthens those plans.

“This is another example of the company leveraging its assets and existing partnerships to drive future growth for shareholders. The agreement supports our dual-pronged strategy to grow both organically and through new acquisitions.

“We continue to work through our acquisition pipeline, and I look forward to sharing more news as we continue to close out that pipeline.”