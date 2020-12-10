Optus Enterprise partners with VMware for SD-WAN services

By on
Optus Enterprise partners with VMware for SD-WAN services

Optus Enterprise has partnered with virtualisation vendor VMware to include its SD-WAN solution to enterprise customers.

Optus said its network when combined with VMware SD-WAN would help simplify and automate enterprise branch networking, while providing businesses the ability to rapidly change their network design in response to increased connectivity demands and support next-generation technologies.

The telco said VMware SD-WAN would also aid in its 5G rollout, citing the future opportunity for 5G wireless to be integrated as the primary connection, resulting in a reduced time to market, quicker deployment times, plus higher speeds and reduced latency.

“Our exciting partnership with VMware is part of Optus Enterprise’s strategy to work with global leaders to provide our enterprise customers with a greater choice of digital networking solutions fit for their unique needs,” Optus Enterprise vice president of product innovation Deon Liebenberg said.

“VMware Dynamic Multipath Optimization, a key VMware SD-WAN capability, offers our enterprise customers an improved experience with the ability to measure live network conditions and react with a diverse range of processes to maximise performance.”

VMware vice president of worldwide service provider sales Ron Longo said, “VMware SD-WAN is a foundational component of the VMware Secure Access Service Edge platform and offers operational simplicity and more secure access in an increasingly ‘work from anywhere’ environment. It delivers a great customer experience and a cost-efficient way for businesses to improve their network performance, experience and security.”

“We’re thrilled to strengthen our relationship with Optus to reduce network complexity and give IT teams more time to focus on other business challenges and drive innovation and strategic outcomes across their business.”

