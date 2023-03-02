Optus extends ID relationship with Mastercard

Optus has extended its strategic alliance with global payments giant Mastercard to accelerate identity proofing and security.

The ID platform enables customers to create a secure and reusable identity via the My Optus app on their personal device.

The ID profile creation is currently exclusive with Mastercard via the Optus App but may be open to other parties soon.

An Optus spokesperson told CRN Australia however that the capability is “deliberately extensible and Optus intends to work with other identity providers of an appropriate standard in time.”

Technology teams at Optus and Mastercard worked collaboratively on the development of the platform.

Mastercard and Optus already have more than 600,000 Optus customers onboard for the reusable digital identity with the service, with Optus continuing to roll it out to new customers.

“Optus is Australia’s first telco to integrate ID into its customer experience," Richard Webby, managing director of Optus Digital said.

"Our partnership with Mastercard increases customer security while simplifying the digital experience," he added.

"Protecting our customers’ data and keeping their accounts secure is a top priority.

ID allows us to do this while retaining our best-in-class, digital-first customer experience,” Webby said.

The identity tool uses security technology to validate a physical document like a passport, comparing the photo with the customer’s face, and ensuring that the customer is genuine, before performing a check against authoritative Government data sources.

A customer’s digital identity can be used to prove their identity in Optus stores or over the phone, with other channels coming in 2023.

“The extension of the strategic partnership will enable Mastercard to support Optus customers and reinforce the capabilities of its digital identity service to businesses and consumers both in Australia and globally,” Richard Wormald, division president of Australiasia at Mastercard added.