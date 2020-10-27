Optus, Harvey Norman team up for SMB telco services hub

Optus, Harvey Norman team up for SMB telco services hub
Libby Roy (Optus)

Optus has launched a telco services hub for small and medium businesses at retail giant Harvey Norman.

Named Optus Business Hub, the initiative is aimed to serve as a one-stop-shop for SMBs to select telecommunications services like mobile and broadband solutions, as well as more complex technology products.

The first Hub launched at Harvey Norman’s flagship store in the Sydney suburb of Auburn, with more to launch next year, including Toowoomba and Bundall on the Gold Coast to start with.

Optus SMB managing director Libby Roy said, “Connectivity is essential for any business and with many Harvey Norman stores already supporting small to large businesses we saw a fantastic opportunity to support SMBs with an expanded range of Optus SMB offerings into key Harvey Norman locations.”

“Business owners are short on time, want simplicity, value and functionality when selecting telco products and our Optus Business Hubs are designed to offer all of this in one convenient location. Customers will benefit from a specially curated range of products that deliver convenient solutions to help support their business.”

Roy added the launch of the first Hub is part of Optus’ plan to deliver SMB customers with the convenience of visiting a retail location or have a specialist visit their businesses.

