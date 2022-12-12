Optus helps La Trobe University move 80% of core servers and storage to AWS

Optus has partnered with La Trobe University in Melbourne, working with Amazon Web Services, Cisco and NICE to deliver large scale server and storage migration, and WiFi and contact centre deployments.

La Trobe partnered with Optus when the pandemic highlighted a need to digitise and modernise its business processes.

Optus utilised Amazon Web Services (AWS) to transfer 80 percent of the universities core server and storage infrastructure to a VMware Cloud.

The university’s end-of-life data centres and infrastructure posed a “significant risk”, prompting the move to a software-defined data centre that could respond faster to the organisation’s needs.

Over 500 virtual machines were moved to the cloud and a backup as a service platform was implemented in AWS to back up VMC onto AWS for the remaining on-premises infrastructure and future public cloud workloads.

A partnership with Cisco saw the deployment of a “wireless-first” approach for the university, using more than 4,000 WiFi 6 wireless access points on all seven campuses.

La Trobe's legacy network was difficult to secure, manage and control, which restricted rapid and secure onboarding of students, staff, external entities and systems. As a result, Cisco saw the introduction of modern security software to centralise and automate the deployment of security policies based on users’ identities.

Optus also partnered with NICE to create a contact centre that enables users to engage via voice, email, chat, social, outbound or SMS.

Optus’ Cloud Contact solution is powered by NICE’s CX One digital interaction platform, and enables the university to deploy an agent anywhere where they can access a PC or laptop and the internet.

The aim is for the contact centre to improve student engagement through proactive outbound calling campaigns and multi-channel communication, and improve student experience through quality management, data and analytics.

The transformation allows the university to leverage data to enact feedback and insights across its campuses and research facilities.

La Trobe University acting chief information officer Jason Smith said, “The partnership with Optus has enabled transformational change; through infrastructure and networks upgrades, but also through investing in technology that supports a seamless user experience, improving the outcomes for our students, staff and the community who are engaging with these platforms.”

“By continuing a digital-first approach, we create a more integrated, elevated and digitally-connected campus, that touches and transcends across our core activities, teaching and learning, research and innovation,” Smith said.