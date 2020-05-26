Optus hires new SMB boss out of Paypal Australia

By on
Optus hires new SMB boss out of Paypal Australia
Libby Roy (Optus)

Optus has appointed Libby Roy as its new managing director for its SMB division, replacing Ben White.

White will continue managing Optus’ wholesale and satellite businesses, while also adding strategy to his remit.

Roy is responsible for driving sales, product development, marketing, service delivery and operations. She reports directly to Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin.

“Libby has a strong track record of leading growth and profitability in a variety of businesses including payment, credit card, financial planning, superannuation and travel,” Optus’ announcement read.

“With over 2 million small and medium sized businesses in Australia - accounting for between 30 to 40% of GDP - SMBs are a particularly important sector requiring support in these uncertain times.”

Roy was hired out of Paypal, where she was the ANZ managing director from 2015 to February 2020. She also held a number of leadership and executive roles at AMP, ipac, American Express and Booz & Company.

Optus also hired two other executives, namely Kate Aitken as vice president of human resources and Poppy Fassos as head of business risk management.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
optus telco

Most Read Articles

ACCC says 50Mbps NBN plans enough for most

ACCC says 50Mbps NBN plans enough for most
IBM employees hit with widespread layoffs

IBM employees hit with widespread layoffs
Brisbane distie to pay damages over unfair dismissal

Brisbane distie to pay damages over unfair dismissal
The top Azure announcements from Microsoft Build 2020

The top Azure announcements from Microsoft Build 2020
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?