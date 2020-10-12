Optus launches Aussie first 5G plans for partners

Optus is the first Aussie telco to start selling wholesale bundles of the newly rolled out 5G network.

The company’s mobile virtual network operator partners (MVNOs), including Amaysim, Dodo and Coles Mobile, can offer 5G services to retail customers. SpinTel however is the first wholesale partner to start selling 5G plans.

“We’re excited to bring Optus’ 5G network to our wholesale partners from today. With superfast speeds, 5G delivers a fantastic experience that opens a whole new world of opportunity for our wholesale partners,” Optus MD for wholesale, satellite and strategy Ben White said.

“We’re committed to bringing new services and additional value to the market that elevates the experience for our wholesale partners’ customers. This offer provides our partners with choice and further flexibility to innovate, grow their mobile operations and enable new products, while leveraging Optus’ 4G and 5G network capabilities.”

Optus said it currently has more than 900 5G sites switched on and is rolling out in selected areas. The 5G network is not yet available in Tasmania or the Northern Territory.

The telco added that 5G mobile would be available to select wholesale postpaid partners in line with its roll-out and wholesale contracts.