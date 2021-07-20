Optus launches self-service IoT application platform

Optus Enterprise has launched a new secure access service for cellular IoT applications and solutions called IoTFlex, created in partnership with Akamai Technologies.

The self-service platform, based on the Optus network and Akamai’s Intelligent Edge, contains a list of security features to enable enterprise users to manage their Internet of Things (IoT) applications and devices.

“Seamless connectivity is critical for organisations deploying IoT projects, and with the proliferation of IoT and 5G devices now available, security is paramount for enterprises,” Optus Enterprise innovation vice president Deon Liebenberg said.

“Optus IoTFlex provides enterprises visibility and control when managing their IoT devices, applications and data, and ensures their security on the Optus network by working to eliminate exposure to cyberattacks on the public internet.”

IOTFlex includes applications from healthcare devices, banking and finance, connected transport to smart cities, remote operations technology and smart metering.

The partnership employs Akamai Security and Personalisation Services (SPS) Secure IoT suite and real time intelligence.

“Businesses must be able to adopt innovative technologies like IoT for competitive advantage without compromising an organisation’s security posture. Optus IoTFlex reinforces Optus and Akamai’s joint commitment to delivering world-class protection for Australian businesses as cyberthreats continue to evolve,” Akami Technologies APJ enterprise regional vice president Vijay Kolli said.