Optus launches VoLTE, Wi-Fi calling to MVNO partners

Optus has extended its voice over LTE and Wi-Fi calling capabilities to its wholesale partners using its network, or Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs).

Voice over LTE (VoLTE) allows customers to make and receive voice calls over the 4G network instead of dropping down to 3G, while WiFi calling allows voice calls over a Wi-Fi connection when coverage is poor.

Optus claims it is the first telco to offer the functionalities to its MVNOs, saying it demonstrates the telco’s commitment to its wholesale partners.

Optus managing director for wholesale, satellite and strategy Ben White said the services would provide new value and an improved experience for MVNO customers.

“VoLTE will be progressively rolled out to our MVNO partners and will provide higher quality audio and faster call connection times. Multi-tasking is made easy as customers can browse the web, download files or run apps while simultaneously on a call over 4G,” White said.

“We’re excited to be the first mobile network operator to offer our MVNO partners the benefits of VoLTE, which is available everywhere the Optus 4G network reaches. We understand that high-quality connectivity and value is critical to our partners, which is why we’re committed to continuously improve our products and services.”

Some of Optus’ MVNOs include Amaysim, Coles Mobile, OVO, iiNet, Southern Phone and more.