Optus mobile services wobble, cites network technical issues

By on
Optus mobile services wobble, cites network technical issues

Optus has revealed that its network is experiencing “intermittent disruptions” to customers’ mobile call, text and data services.

The telco said the disruption has affected both residential and business customers, citing “network technical issues” as the cause.

“Keeping customers connected is our priority, and Optus’ technical teams are investigating this incident with remediation actions to commence as soon as possible,” an Optus spokesperson said in a statement.

“A further update will be issued as soon as additional details are available.”

Outages website Downdetector said it had up to 1109 reports at 10:34 am Sydney time, with hotspots spread around the major cities across the east coast.

Optus also announced the issues on Twitter and also addressed individual users posting on the site.

Telcos using Optus’ network were also affected, releasing advisories of their own:

Updated 12:00pm 18 February 2021: Optus released the following statement on a network update at 11:15am:

"Optus has begun remediation on the identified fault which earlier resulted in some Optus customers including residents and businesses experiencing intermittent disruptions to their mobile call, text and data services," the spokesperson said.

"Customers services are now being restored. We apologise for any inconvenience and appreciate customers’ patience."

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
optus telco

Partner Content

How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
EoY Special: Get SharpSpring marketing automation for 83% discount
EoY Special: Get SharpSpring marketing automation for 83% discount
Dynabook celebrates anniversary and launches sub-kilo, X30W 2-in-1 convertible
Dynabook celebrates anniversary and launches sub-kilo, X30W 2-in-1 convertible

Sponsored Whitepapers

What's driving MSP revenues?
What's driving MSP revenues?
How to plan your business&#8217;s rebound
How to plan your business’s rebound
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
Cloud application revenue made easy
Cloud application revenue made easy

Most Read Articles

Microsoft launches Viva

Microsoft launches Viva
VMware Australia cuts ties with Tech Data

VMware Australia cuts ties with Tech Data
5 things to know about Andy Jassy&#8217;s transition to Amazon

5 things to know about Andy Jassy’s transition to Amazon
Telstra to buy back 270 retail stores

Telstra to buy back 270 retail stores
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?