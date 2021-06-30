Optus MVNO Circles.Life taps former Amaysim exec Maik Retzlaff as Australian boss

Maik Retzlaff (Circles.Life)

Optus reseller and mobile network virtual operator Circles.Life has appointed Maik Retzlaff as its new head of country for Australia.

Retzlaff returns to the telco industry two years after departing Amaysim in 2019. In his new role, Retzlaff is tasked to drive innovation at Circles.Life and bring competition to the sector.

In its announcement, Circles.Life said Australia is a key market for the company and the appointments would help cement its footprint in the region and accelerate its growth and take market share from other telcos.

”I’m incredibly excited to join Circles.Life at this point in the business’ journey, building on the success to date, and putting the customer front and centre,” Retzlaff said.

“Circles.Life does for telecommunications what neo-banks did for banking by using technology and agility to deliver a customer-centred, frictionless experience.

“We’ve seen the rise of the neo bank, now it’s telco’s turn. Circles.Life is here to change the game and our current offering is just the beginning.”

Joining Retzlaff is a new head of marketing, Emilie Chell, who was hired from insurance tech startup Integrity Life.

Headquartered in Singapore, Circles.Life landed in Australia in 2019 after three years in business, aiming to shake up Australia’s telco market.

