Optus names Michael Venter as new CFO, hires Richard Webby as MD of Optus Digital

Optus chief executive Kelly Bayer Rosmarin has announced two executive appointments, naming the telco’s incoming chief financial officer and the leader of a new digital business unit.

Michael Venter has been appointed as the organisation’s new chief financial officer, and will report to acting CFO Quah Kung Yang throughout a six-month transition period.

After this time, Venter will assume the role of CFO for Optus Consumer Australia. Kung Yang will subsequently return to his duties as CFO of Singtel in Singapore.

Michael brings more than 25 years of banking, insurance and finance experience across Australia and Asia, most recently as Chief Operating Officer at Colonial First State,” Bayer Rosmarin said.

“He has held several senior executive roles in banking throughout Australia, Hong Kong and South Africa; and has significant company director experience including two ASX-listed retail property trusts and onshore and offshore regulated entities.

“Michael’s financial expertise will continue to further bolster the world-class experience of my executive leadership team.”

The second appointment was that of Richard Webby, who takes on the role of managing director of Optus Digital, a newly formed business unit.

Webby joins Optus having spent a number of years in digital technology roles in Australia and the US, including stints as vice president of digital technology and guest experience technology at Disneyland in California.

“Richard will lead our digital strategy and execution across our customer touchpoints including our online channels, Optus website and our market leading My Optus App; in addition to our data, information and analytics functions,” Bayer Rosmarin said.

“Richard brings significant experience developing and integrating customer-facing solutions across multiple digital platforms domestically and internationally and will play a key role in driving our Digital strategy across Optus.”

Venter will join Optus from the beginning of March, while Webby will join mid-March.