Optus NBN services hit by outage in parts of Melbourne

Optus has revealed some of its NBN customers in Melbourne were hit by an outage for a few hours yesterday.

The telco revealed through its support team on Twitter that the issues started as early as 1pm, with some customers still affected up until 8pm.

Hi! We've identified an issue impacting some Victorian NBN services (ref 23061705). We are working to restore services as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience caused during this time. George — Optus (@Optus) September 16, 2020

An Optus spokesperson told CRN the outage was largely concentrated around the Melbourne suburb of Thomastown.

The outage was confirmed to be caused by a power outage affecting the exchange close to the area.

“Some Optus customers in Thomastown, Victoria may be experiencing disruptions to their NBN service due to an outage on Wednesday 16 September,” the spokesperson said.

“We would like to assure our customers that this outage is a priority for our field team and we are working to fix this issue as soon as possible.

“We sincerely apologise to customers for any inconvenience and thank them for their patience while affected services are restored.”