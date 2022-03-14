Optus, NTT Australia, Generation-e score partner awards from customer experience software vendor NICE

Customer experience software platform vendor NICE has honoured its top performing partners across Australia and New Zealand at its 2021 Partnership Awards.

At an executive dinner held at Sydney’s Circular Quay earlier this week, the vendor recognised achievements of partners that have helped accelerate the adoption of CXone as more customers move their contact centres to the cloud.

Optus Enterprise took home the top gong of ANZ partner of the year for the fourth consecutive year, while Melbourne-based Generation-e was named ANZ fastest growing partner of the year.

NTT Australia was named systems integration partner of the year, CCNA took home business development partner of the year, and Sydney-based Lake Corporation was implementation partner of the year.

NICE also recognised two vendor partners, RingCentral (new logo partner of the year) and LogMeIn (emerging partner of the year).

“Optus Enterprise repeatedly demonstrates its strength in the industry and continues to drive adoption of CXone, helping contact centre customers bring the agent and customer into focus,” NICE APAC president Darren Rushworth said.

“NICE looks forward to strengthening its long partnership with Optus Enterprise as the two businesses continue to work together to deliver the best in customer service.”

The winning partners were also recognised for their contribution towards NICE’s growth and success in the ANZ market, as well as for demonstrating significant growth and development in the region across a number of categories.

“NICE depends on its partners to deliver its solutions to customers with NICE’s success directly related to partners’ achievements. The ANZ market has seen rapid adoption of CXone, and NICE’s partners have helped accelerate this with their continued support,” Rushworth said.

“The accelerated adoption of cloud-based solutions and NICE’s continued growth in the industry has been fueled by a number of factors and partners play a huge role in NICE’s success. NICE’s partners continue to go from strength to strength and are well-positioned to achieve even bigger success in 2022.”

Rushworth added that NICE’s partners are critical to the success of the business.

“In 2022, NICE looks forward to continuing its support for its valued partners. To accelerate growth in the industry over the next 12 months, NICE is committed to adding value to its Partner for Success program as well as providing ongoing certification programs for partners,” he said.