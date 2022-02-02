Optus, Officeworks team up for discounted mobile plans

Officeworks’ online store is offering two 24 month plans and three 12 month plans as part of the “Optus Bundle Bonus”, with discounts ranging between $100 to $500.

“With the Optus Bundle Bonus, customers can select from a range of the latest phones and save money at the same time,” Optus managing director for customer success Maurice McCarthy said in a joint statement.

“We’re listening to what our customers want and through our value-packed plans, customers will join Optus’ best network ever.”

The 24 month plans include a $69 per month plan that comes with 100GB of data that discounts a device by $400, and an $89 per month plan that comes with 200GB of data that discounts a device by $500.

The 12 month plans include a $49 per month plan that comes with 40GB of data that discounts a device by $100, a $69 per month plan that comes with 100GB of data that discounts a device by $300, and an $89 per month plan that comes with 200GB of data and discounts a device by $400.

All plans come with international roaming and access to Optus’s 5G network in selected areas, which excludes Tasmania and the Northern Territory. No telcos currently have 5G deployments in the Northern Territory.

“Everyday value is of great importance to us at Officeworks, so we’re excited to partner with Optus who share this ambition,” Officeworks general manager for merchandise Jim Berndelis said.

“Through the Optus Bundle Bonus, our new offer ensures customers have access to great value telco solutions in a single transaction.”

Officeworks in 2019 launched its own mobile virtual network on Optus' 4G network, called “accord mobile by Officeworks”, following its launch of its "accord" NBN plans the previous year.