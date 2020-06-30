Optus readies for spectrum auction with mmWave test

By on
Optus readies for spectrum auction with mmWave test

Optus has begun the process of testing new mmWave technology ahead of a new spectrum auction scheduled for early next year.

The test includes a data call over the spectrum. Optus was granted approval from the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) to operate and test mmWave technology using the 26GHz band at four locations in Sydney.

The telco said the data call comes on the back of extensive testing at its lab facility in Sydney.
“Technology innovation and use case development is a critical component of the work that we do and with mmWave technology expected to become available for 5G in 2021 it’s important that we start testing this technology now so that we can begin to understand how we can best harness its capabilities for our consumer and enterprise customers,” said Optus managing director networks, Lambo Kanagaratnam.

“MillimetreWave 5G is the next step in unlocking mass productivity gains through a high-speed wireless communication layer. The enterprise market in particular is expected to gain from mmWave, with sectors such as autonomous manufacturing, mining and port operations all examples of industries that will considerably benefit from mmWave 5G and its capability to offer higher speeds.”

Martin Wiktorin, Head of Ericsson Singapore, Brunei and Philippines and Global Customer Unit Singtel, said, "With the mmWave spectrum auction scheduled for early next year, today's announcement is another critical milestone in ensuring that all Australians can benefit from the full potential of mmWave technology. Here at Ericsson, we're really excited to partner with Optus in its 5G rollout."

Optus said the mmWave technology “provided enormous bandwidth and, when available, is expected to deliver significantly increased speeds and lower latency for users".

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
5g mmwave optus telco

Most Read Articles

The 10 biggest cyber security acquisitions of 2020 (so far)

The 10 biggest cyber security acquisitions of 2020 (so far)
Five big things to know about Dell selling (or buying) VMware

Five big things to know about Dell selling (or buying) VMware
Microsoft expands Teams video calls to 49 visible participants

Microsoft expands Teams video calls to 49 visible participants
Nutanix, VMware battle for HCI software market

Nutanix, VMware battle for HCI software market
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Partner Content

TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow
TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow
Audio Security: Best Practices
Audio Security: Best Practices

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?