Optus readies for spectrum auction with mmWave test

Optus has begun the process of testing new mmWave technology ahead of a new spectrum auction scheduled for early next year.

The test includes a data call over the spectrum. Optus was granted approval from the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) to operate and test mmWave technology using the 26GHz band at four locations in Sydney.

The telco said the data call comes on the back of extensive testing at its lab facility in Sydney.

“Technology innovation and use case development is a critical component of the work that we do and with mmWave technology expected to become available for 5G in 2021 it’s important that we start testing this technology now so that we can begin to understand how we can best harness its capabilities for our consumer and enterprise customers,” said Optus managing director networks, Lambo Kanagaratnam.

“MillimetreWave 5G is the next step in unlocking mass productivity gains through a high-speed wireless communication layer. The enterprise market in particular is expected to gain from mmWave, with sectors such as autonomous manufacturing, mining and port operations all examples of industries that will considerably benefit from mmWave 5G and its capability to offer higher speeds.”

Martin Wiktorin, Head of Ericsson Singapore, Brunei and Philippines and Global Customer Unit Singtel, said, "With the mmWave spectrum auction scheduled for early next year, today's announcement is another critical milestone in ensuring that all Australians can benefit from the full potential of mmWave technology. Here at Ericsson, we're really excited to partner with Optus in its 5G rollout."

Optus said the mmWave technology “provided enormous bandwidth and, when available, is expected to deliver significantly increased speeds and lower latency for users".