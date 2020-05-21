Optus rolls out 5G for Curtin University research lab

Optus has been tapped by Perth’s Curtin University to deploy its nascent 5G network to an on-campus research lab to further explore 5G technology.

The research lab aims to provide research, teaching and learning, and collaboration on 5G projects and explore its benefits for the society and business.

Curtin vice chancellor Deborah Terry said the partnership will foster a culture of entrepreneurship among students and also expand on the current Innovation Alliance between Optus and the university.

“The lab will give us the space to educate and conceptualise the application of the new technology and enable our students and staff to make substantial contributions to the Australian industry and economy,” Professor Terry said.

“Curtin’s new smart campus will allow students to learn new digital skills and experience the power of 5G through practical, hands-on applied research while collaborating with industry. We will also be able to better integrate emerging technologies such as augmented reality, virtual reality and artificial intelligence into our teaching and learning programs.

“Importantly the technology will enable Curtin to deliver a high quality experience to overcome the tyranny of distance, particularly in Western Australia, for remote education, healthcare and other areas.”

Optus Business vice president of product innovation Deon Liebenberg said the collaboration will provide a practical space to allow enterprise, researchers and students to advance 5G’s potential in Australia.

“5G is a critical component for businesses embracing the fourth industrial revolution and our alliance with Curtin University will create a hyper-connected campus of the future and allow industry-leading research that has potential world-changing impacts,” Liebenberg said.

“The technology’s low latency and fast speeds have the capability to transform remote learning and support academic applications of virtual and augmented reality. From virtual lessons and class trips, to advances in areas such as artificial intelligence, robotics and medical training – the potential of 5G in education is enormous and we’re excited to explore its future alongside Curtin.”