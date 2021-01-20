Optus taps Google Cloud for AI-powered call centre tech

Optus taps Google Cloud for AI-powered call centre tech

Optus has reached a three-year strategic partnership with Google Cloud to enhance its call centres with the Contact Center AI (CCAI) solution.

The solution adds to Optus’ existing digital self-service tools, which already handles 84 percent of the telco’s customer service enquiries, by providing personalised experiences and building advanced customised solutions.

CCAI will also streamline customer access to support through Google Cloud’s enhanced natural language recognition technology, while also providing faster processing and real-time access to customer insights.

“Our customers expect more from their experiences in this digital-first era. Google Cloud’s technologies allow us to blend digital and human experiences, which has been transformative for our customers,” Optus vice president for digital customer Vaughan Paul said.

“It’s all about being more proactive, leveraging data insights and truly understanding our customers to deliver world class service.”

Google Cloud ANZ vice president Mark Innes said, “Optus is leading the way in revolutionising customer service in the digital age.”

“By supporting Optus with its industry-first use of our AI and machine learning technology, we can create a hyper-personalised and seamless experience that drives better customer engagement and differentiates Optus in the market.”

