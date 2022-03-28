Optus: Telstra, TPG deal could create regional 5G monopoly

By on
Optus: Telstra, TPG deal could create regional 5G monopoly

Optus has gone public with its opposition to the proposed infrastructure deal between Telstra and TPG.

Under the arrangement first announced in late February, TPG will decommission more than 700 of its mobile sites and gain access to 3700 Telstra towers.

Telstra will get access to some TPG towers, and the two will get access to some of each other’s 4G and 5G spectrum.

All of which is too much for Optus, which has decided to oppose the deal. 

In a statement to iTnews, Optus VP of regulatory and public affairs Andrew Sheridan said TPG’s intention to “decommission over 700 sites in areas such as Tamworth, Parkes, Port Macquarie,  Shepparton, Gladstone, Bunbury, Busselton, Port Lincoln and Whyalla” represented the company “waving the white flag on regional Australia”.

He said the deal creates the prospect of a regional 5G monopoly that would exacerbate the digital divide.

“The proposed partnership should be of major concern to government, our regulators, and regional communities,” Sheridan said.

“There is no other industry where a combination of the 1st and 3rd largest players would be considered.

“Under the terms of the deal, Telstra circumvents normal competition rules and obtains access to highly valuable regional spectrum that will give it an unprecedented and unfair advantage in the transition to 5G.”

Sheridan added that reducing the diversity of providers in the regions would also make those areas less resilient in extreme events such as floods.

The ACCC declined to comment on Optus’ position.

An ACCC spokesperson told iTnews: "The ACCC expects to review the agreement between TPG and Telstra, and is awaiting an application from the parties."

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
4g 5g optus regions telco telstra tpg

Partner Content

How the channel can capitalise on the rise of edge computing
How the channel can capitalise on the rise of edge computing
What a "once-in-a-lifetime" workplace rethink means for channel partners
What a "once-in-a-lifetime" workplace rethink means for channel partners
Here's why ASUS's NexGen MiniPC PN63-S1 is so versatile
Here's why ASUS's NexGen MiniPC PN63-S1 is so versatile
Better together: Veeam on AWS speeds Australian business through the cloud
Better together: Veeam on AWS speeds Australian business through the cloud
Service SA and Service Tas select Knosys knowledge management solution
Service SA and Service Tas select Knosys knowledge management solution

Sponsored Whitepapers

Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace

Most Read Articles

Nextgen&#8217;s cyber chief jumps to Palo Alto

Nextgen’s cyber chief jumps to Palo Alto
Aussie partner starts petition against Microsoft Partner Score

Aussie partner starts petition against Microsoft Partner Score
Okta hackers arrested amid Lapsus$ crackdown

Okta hackers arrested amid Lapsus$ crackdown
Kaspersky turns to Leader after Dicker Data exit

Kaspersky turns to Leader after Dicker Data exit

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?