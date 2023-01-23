Optus to provide connectivity to 5000-plus Jim's Group franchisees

National home services franchise Jim’s Group has embarked on a significant IT infrastructure transformation to upgrade job bookings and management and improve its customer and franchisee experience in addition to launching an comprehensive services app, Jim’s Jobs.

As part of the transformation, it has chosen Optus to provide connectivity to its 5000-plus franchisees.

Optus Enterprise and Business will offer over 700 services to the franchisees across 54 divisions, which in turn serve over five million customers.

“Our franchisees carry their business in their pocket, and we are constantly looking for ways to improve the experience for them and their customers. Optus understands this and they are open to our feedback and queries and support our franchisees through updates and improvements,” said Rocky Aloi, GM, Jim’s Group.

“In our business, it’s crucial that our franchisees are constantly connected to their customers and Optus allows them to deliver that.”

Jim’s Group boasts Australia’s largest franchisee network and allows them to work as sole-operators or grow to hire their own employees. New franchise owners gain experience through division specific training and focus on Jim’s Group’s high-quality customer service expectations.