Optus’ tower business rebrands to Indara Digital Infrastructure

Optus’ tower business Australian Tower Network (ATN), has rebranded to Indara Digital Infrastructure, one year after selling a majority stake to AustralianSuper.

The new name will replace the ATN and Axicom brands over the coming months and rolled out across the more than 4300 tower and rooftop sites, plus "hundreds" more under construction.

Optus sold a 70 percent stake of ATN to AustralianSuper for $1.9 billion, shortly after rival Telstra sold a 49 percent stake in its own mobile tower business for $2.8 billion to a consortium of the Australian Government Future Fund, Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation and Sunsuper.

Indara chief executive Cameron Evans said the name was derived from a Spanish word that means "strength" and "powerful force", and the impact the company's digital infrastructure would have on Australia’s digital communities.

“Our business exists to accelerate Australia’s transformation to an increasingly digital world. The company’s new identity reflects our commitment to shaping the future of digital infrastructure,” Evans said.

“Today marks a new era for us, the organisation, as we continue to grow our national footprint that will enable our customers to connect and deliver essential services to the vast majority of Australian families and businesses.”

Indara board chair Sue O’Connor said, “Our transition to a new identity is a significant step for our organisation as we focus on strengthening our portfolio to meet current and emerging customer needs.”

“Indara is a distinctive brand that aligns with our unique capabilities - our strong in-house technical engineering and design, and our delivery of critical infrastructure, providing communities across Australia with a range of ways to stay connected.”

Last week, Indara announced the completion of the acquisition of public places, digital infrastructure and services providers ENE.HUB and HUB. Indara at the time said the companies are expected to expand the extent of digital solutions available to its customers.