Oracle Australia rehires Simon Kaye as director of cloud transformation

Simon Kaye has rejoined Oracle Australia, resuming his previous role as director of cloud transformation and innovation, after leaving the company three years ago.

According to an Oracle spokesperson, Kaye is rejoining under the director of strategic sales Terry Maloney, who assumed that role earlier this year, and will be focused on large strategic projects with enterprise and government customers.

Kaye’s role will be to work alongside partners to land and deliver these projects.

After leaving the company, Kaye stayed within the Oracle ecosystem – first as the director of cloud technology solutions for Accenture and then as the director of digital and cloud client solutions for NCS, both Oracle channel partners.

As Kaye explained to CRN, “I never really left the Oracle cloud ecosystem, but the timing to return to Oracle couldn’t be better. Oracle’s cloud infrastructure and applications have come a long way since last time I was here – we now have second-generation cloud regions in Melbourne and Sydney, a dedicated region in ADC’s Canberra data centre and just last week our Oracle Cloud Infrastructure was assessed against IRAP PROTECTED levels.

“All of this momentum is making us an attractive proposition for customers in Canberra and beyond. Returning to Oracle will allow me to work with a wide range of partners to harness this opportunity and I’m excited to team up with them on some of those really interesting, ‘jaw dropping’ projects.”

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure was recently independently assessed by an Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) assessor against the Information Security Manual (ISM) PROTECTED controls, according to a release.

The assessment covers Oracle’s Sydney and Melbourne Cloud regions and includes 37 OCI services, the release said.