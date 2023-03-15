Oracle channel partners deliver IT systems separation for Team Global Express

Channel partners including Capgemini, Infosys and HCL, have been involved in helping freight and logistics company Team Global Express move to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and separate its IT environment from former parent company Toll Group.

Team Global Express provides express parcel, freight delivery and domestic forwarding services in Australia, and transport and contract logistics services in New Zealand.

Last year, Team Global Express split off from its former parent company Toll Group’s IT environment with the help Infosys.

Team Global Express director of IT Andrew Gates is leading this IT separation from Toll Group and shared the company’s experience during a media and analyst briefing At Oracle’s Sydney headquarters.

“As part of this separation, we took some core applications across including MyToll, Salesforce, Oracle ERP, along with our mobility platform," Gates said.

However, he mentioned “one of the complexities that we had was just the multitude of systems and sources of information,” which led to the need to separate its IT environment.

“Coming down to one standard set of accounts was really important to us.”

Gates said that Team Global Express selected OCI because they “had to have a tier one” solution and a “commercial ability to execute.”

“We felt that as an organisation too many times we choose a solution that's just not up to scratch.”

Gates said that the reseller partners involved in the project, including Capgemini, Infosys and HCL have “been extremely helpful and supportive” as “the separation is very complex.”

He also spoke about how Team Global Express selects partners.

“We have to make decisions on who our partners are in the long term and you can't just take a three month view or a three year view when they're fundamental to our database infrastructure,” Gates said.

“You know, that's a 5-10 year view that we really take out."

"When we decide an ERP product, we we decide that based on a 5-10 year basis at a minimum," he said.

"So, it's really important that we analyse it, but as far as the separation, [partners] have been quite positive.”

Looking forward, Gates said Team Global Express is “really facing into how do we digitise the workforce, which used to be very paper based and very transactional. Now they all have GPS tracking and cameras.”

He said that now “customers really want real time tracking, they want better ETAs and better predictability. The buyers want better optimisation and more efficiency, and to underpin that what we're seeing is a real thirst for data from them.”

Oracle’s new ANZ regional director Stephen Bovis also spoke at the media event, where he shared his excitement about Oracle’s new technologies, capabilities and his ability to work better with partners.

In October last year, Oracle talked up its double digital growth in its business lines in Australia and New Zealand over the prior year.