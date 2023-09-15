Oracle Cloud expands database services Microsoft Azure

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure has expanded its database services to include Microsoft Azure environments.

Called Oracle Database@Azure, the service makes Microsoft the only other hyperscaler to offer Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Database Services.

Oracle said the partnership delivers the performance, scale, and workload availability advantages of Oracle Database on OCI with the security, flexibility and services of Azure.

“We have a real opportunity to help organisations bring their mission-critical applications to the cloud so they can transform every part of their business with this next generation of AI,” Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella said.

“Our expanded partnership with Oracle will make Microsoft Azure the only other cloud provider to run Oracle's database services and help our customers unlock a new wave of cloud-powered innovation.”

“Most customers already use multiple clouds, Oracle co-founder and chief technology officer Larry Ellison said.

“Microsoft and Oracle have been working together to make it easy for those customers to seamlessly connect Azure Services with the very latest Oracle Database technology," Ellison added.

“By collocating Oracle Exadata hardware in Azure data centres, customers will experience the best possible database and network performance."

"We are proud to partner with Microsoft to deliver this best-in-class capability to customers." Ellison said.

The service delivers an integrated experience for deploying, managing and using Oracle database instances within Azure, and is also designed to help customers adopt multicloud architectures, addressing issues like disjointed management, siloed tools and a complex purchasing process.

Customers will have the choice to deploy their Azure services with their fully managed Oracle Database services all within a single data centre.

This includes support for Exadata Database services, Autonomous Database services and Real Application Clusters (RAC).

Oracle and Microsoft also developed a joint support model to provide rapid response and resolution for mission-critical workloads.

The purchasing and contracting process has also been simplified, where customers can purchase Oracle Database@Azure through Azure Marketplace, leveraging their existing Azure agreements.

Customers can also use their existing Oracle Database licence benefits including Bring Your Own Licence and the Oracle Support Rewards program.