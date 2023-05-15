Oracle Cloud Infrastructure available from NEXTGEN

NEXTGEN has been named as the first distributor in Australia and New Zealand for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), providing channel partners with access to the enterprise vendor's service offerings.

These include Oracle's Autonomous Database, Container Engine for Kubernetes, Analytics and artificial intelligence infrastructure, NEXTGEN said.

The distributor's chief executive John Walters said NEXTGEN's long-standing partnership with Oracle has evolved to the next level with the addition of OCI to its offerings.

"This program wraps cloud resale and consumption together with our other valued services, such as lead generation and pipeline management (NEXTGEN oSpace) and our software consulting and cloud economics offerings (NEXTGEN Optima)," Walters explained.

Oracle has two cloud regions in ANZ, and 41 across 22 countries.

Synergy Research Group data showed that Oracle Cloud has two per cent of the worldwide market.

Recently, in January this year, NEXTGEN said it had become the first ANZ distributor for enterprise storage vendor Box.

In April, NEXTGEN and investment and advisory company NightDragon announced the two had formed a strategic cybersecurity partnership, to help the latter to expand its presence in ANZ.

NEXTGEN is an Oracle PartnerNetwork member.