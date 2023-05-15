Oracle Cloud Infrastructure available from NEXTGEN

By on
Oracle Cloud Infrastructure available from NEXTGEN
John Walters, NEXTGEN

NEXTGEN has been named as the first distributor in Australia and New Zealand for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), providing channel partners with access to the enterprise vendor's service offerings.

These include Oracle's Autonomous Database, Container Engine for Kubernetes, Analytics and artificial intelligence infrastructure, NEXTGEN said.

The distributor's chief executive John Walters said NEXTGEN's long-standing partnership with Oracle has evolved to the next level with the addition of OCI to its offerings.

"This program wraps cloud resale and consumption together with our other valued services, such as lead generation and pipeline management (NEXTGEN oSpace) and our software consulting and cloud economics offerings (NEXTGEN Optima)," Walters explained.

Oracle has two cloud regions in ANZ, and 41 across 22 countries.

Synergy Research Group data showed that Oracle Cloud has two per cent of the worldwide market.

Recently, in January this year, NEXTGEN said it had become the first ANZ distributor for enterprise storage vendor Box.

In April, NEXTGEN and investment and advisory company NightDragon announced the two had formed a strategic cybersecurity partnership, to help the latter to expand its presence in ANZ.

NEXTGEN is an Oracle PartnerNetwork member.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
cloud distribution nextgen oracle

Partner Content

Securing, automating the edge are Australian MSPs’ key priorities this year
Securing, automating the edge are Australian MSPs’ key priorities this year
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
MSPs must adopt an 'as a Service' business model or face oblivion
MSPs must adopt an 'as a Service' business model or face oblivion
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology

Sponsored Whitepapers

ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response

Most Read Articles

TechnologyOne in trading halt after 'cyber incident' via M365

TechnologyOne in trading halt after 'cyber incident' via M365
AWS officially launches Auckland local zone

AWS officially launches Auckland local zone
IT projects in the 2023-24 federal budget: the full list

IT projects in the 2023-24 federal budget: the full list
Channel partner uses ChatGPT to become a best-selling author in 24 hours

Channel partner uses ChatGPT to become a best-selling author in 24 hours

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?