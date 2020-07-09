Oracle introduces ‘dedicated regions’ to on-premises cloud

Oracle’s on-premises cloud service, Cloud@Customer, took its next leap Wednesday with the introduction of an offering that closely matches the capabilities and economics of public cloud.

Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer for the first time makes available the full array of second-generation Oracle Cloud services, as well as the same SLAs and pricing models, to enterprises that want to maintain infrastructure in their own data centers, Vinay Kumar, vice president for Oracle Cloud, told CRN.

“You get your own region in your own data center with the same economics and fully managed by Oracle,” Kumar said. “We’ve heard from customers they want the entire stack that runs on public cloud, but being available in the critical confinement of their data centers.”

With the update to the consumption-based Cloud@Customer, Oracle looks to advance its position in a hybrid cloud market increasingly contested by hyper-scalers.

But competitive on-premises offerings, like AWS Outposts or Microsoft Azure Stack, make available only a small set of the services available in the Amazon or Microsoft public clouds, Kumar said.

“It’s never the same,” he said. “This is a radically different approach to offering cloud like no other providers have even tried to do it.”

Oracle Dedicated Region requires a big strategic investment, with a minimum commitment of US$500,000 a month for a three-year term.

Enterprises don’t have to commit to any particular services though—they can burn down the US$6 million on any capabilities they require, much as they would in public cloud, including Oracle’s comprehensive SaaS portfolio and its new autonomous database, Kumar said

“They don’t really do anything in capacity planning or operating. We do it for them like we do it in the public cloud,” Kumar said.

Oracle simultaneously announced its autonomous database has become available on the Cloud@Customer variant platformed on Exadata machines, as Executive Chairman and CTO Larry Ellison had promised in recent months.

For Oracle’s channel, Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer creates new opportunities, and some partners are already working with the technology, Kumar said.

The global systems integrators can “help guide customers to rearchitect and implement net new applications in a more-cloudy way,” he told CRN. And partners large and small can drive new engagements by migrating, implementing and operating workloads on top of that platform, he said.

The first two Dedicated Region customers are Nomura Research Institute, a Japanese management consulting and economic research firm, and Oman Information Technology and Communications Group.

