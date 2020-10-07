Oracle launches multi-cloud management platform

Oracle on Tuesday launched a comprehensive cloud management platform that monitors mission-critical workloads across public clouds and on-premises environments.

The new Oracle Cloud Observability and Management Platform encapsulates several existing Oracle management services and adds six new ones for a full-stack solution that aims to ensure uptime, Dan Koloski, Oracle’s vice president of product management, told CRN USA.

The new platform provides observability from app to infrastructure, Koloski said, across the three major telemetry types: metrics, logs and traces.

“We expect to see quick adoption of these things against varying workloads,” Koloski said. “Oracle believes there’s money to be made here by Oracle and by our partners. The world is only getting more complicated, so management and observability just need to up-level and adapt.”

The cloud management sector has become crowded with ISVs vying for market share in what is still an open market. Those proliferating point solutions are not solving enterprise challenges, Koloski said, especially with the advent of containers making monitoring even more challenging.

“What we’ve observed is the current set of tooling has not solved the observability and management problem for customers,” Koloski said. “Outages still happen.”

Oracle felt it could contribute a differentiated solution, not only by a tight integration with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, the tech giant’s own public cloud, but across rival public clouds and on-premises data centers.

“We can offer some compelling value as an alternative to ISVs in this space,” he said.

The platform also deploys cutting-edge machine learning to automatically detect problems and remediate them in almost real-time.

The platform’s logging, logging analytics and Service Connector Hub features became generally available today, and database management, application performance monitoring and operations insights should be released by the end of the year.

Those new capabilities join existing ones around monitoring, notifications, events, functions, streaming and OS management.

With so many pure-play providers in the space, Oracle expects many of the customers adopting the new platform to continue using solutions from ISVs in tandem.

The Service Connector Hub connects through Cloud Native Computing Foundation standards across that entire ecosystem.

“Interoperability is baked into the platform from the ground up,” Koloski said. “You can use any of these services in combination with any other third-party toolset.”

Systems integrators and other partners will be able to monetize the platform with their expertise in implementing the solution and offering ongoing managed services through it, he said.

This article originally appeared at crn.com