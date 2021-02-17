Oracle names new exec to lead Federal Government push

By on
Oracle names new exec to lead Federal Government push

Oracle has appointed Terry Moloney to run its Federal Government sales as the software giant looks to expand its reach in Canberra.

The appointment comes as part of a big government push from Oracle and Moloney flagged that he was looking to staff up.

“I am excited to be joining Oracle and to enable its customers to take advantage of Cloud Computing. I am looking for experienced strategic sales staff to join my team and come on the journey with me,” Moloney said on his LinkedIn profile.

Moloney joins the vendor from Melbourne-based Advent One where he was the company’s public sector lead. Prior to this he spent time at AC3 and Microsoft.

CRN understands Moloney will serve as Oracle's point person for Government cloud contracts and will funnel any demand generation through Oracle's sales channels and partner community.

The appointment comes following a deal earlier in the month between Oracle and Australian Data Centres (ADC) to provide sovereign hosted cloud services to the Federal Government.

The deal saw ADC host Oracle’s dedicated region Cloud@Customer service within its facility in Canberra and extend the vendor’s services to Government.

Oracle’s Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer allows partners like ADC to build public cloud regions in its data centres and give it physical control of infrastructure and providing for locally hosted data to help meet the most demanding data sovereignty hosting requirements.

This deal followed a whole-of-government agreement which Oracle signed in late November 2020.

The deal will allow Federal and State Government agencies to engage with the vendor at a whole-of-government level.

The arrangement covered Oracle’s entire hardware, software, cloud and services stack, including integrated applications for sales, service, marketing, human resources, finance, supply chain and manufacturing, plus automated and secure cloud infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database.

CRN has contacted Oracle for comment.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
adc advent one australian data centres cloud cloudcustomer federal government oracle terry moloney

Partner Content

Dynabook celebrates anniversary and launches sub-kilo, X30W 2-in-1 convertible
Dynabook celebrates anniversary and launches sub-kilo, X30W 2-in-1 convertible
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
EoY Special: Get SharpSpring marketing automation for 83% discount
EoY Special: Get SharpSpring marketing automation for 83% discount
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails

Sponsored Whitepapers

What's driving MSP revenues?
What's driving MSP revenues?
How to plan your business&#8217;s rebound
How to plan your business’s rebound
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
Cloud application revenue made easy
Cloud application revenue made easy

Most Read Articles

Microsoft launches Viva

Microsoft launches Viva
VMware Australia cuts ties with Tech Data

VMware Australia cuts ties with Tech Data
5 things to know about Andy Jassy&#8217;s transition to Amazon

5 things to know about Andy Jassy’s transition to Amazon
Telstra to buy back 270 retail stores

Telstra to buy back 270 retail stores
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?