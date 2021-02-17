Oracle names new exec to lead Federal Government push

Oracle has appointed Terry Moloney to run its Federal Government sales as the software giant looks to expand its reach in Canberra.

The appointment comes as part of a big government push from Oracle and Moloney flagged that he was looking to staff up.

“I am excited to be joining Oracle and to enable its customers to take advantage of Cloud Computing. I am looking for experienced strategic sales staff to join my team and come on the journey with me,” Moloney said on his LinkedIn profile.

Moloney joins the vendor from Melbourne-based Advent One where he was the company’s public sector lead. Prior to this he spent time at AC3 and Microsoft.

CRN understands Moloney will serve as Oracle's point person for Government cloud contracts and will funnel any demand generation through Oracle's sales channels and partner community.

The appointment comes following a deal earlier in the month between Oracle and Australian Data Centres (ADC) to provide sovereign hosted cloud services to the Federal Government.

The deal saw ADC host Oracle’s dedicated region Cloud@Customer service within its facility in Canberra and extend the vendor’s services to Government.

Oracle’s Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer allows partners like ADC to build public cloud regions in its data centres and give it physical control of infrastructure and providing for locally hosted data to help meet the most demanding data sovereignty hosting requirements.

This deal followed a whole-of-government agreement which Oracle signed in late November 2020.

The deal will allow Federal and State Government agencies to engage with the vendor at a whole-of-government level.

The arrangement covered Oracle’s entire hardware, software, cloud and services stack, including integrated applications for sales, service, marketing, human resources, finance, supply chain and manufacturing, plus automated and secure cloud infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database.

CRN has contacted Oracle for comment.