Oracle names Stephen Bovis as ANZ regional director

Oracle has named Stephen Bovis as the new regional managing director for Oracle Australia and New Zealand (ANZ).

He replaces Cherie Ryan, who stepped down from the role in October last year due to personal reasons, after holding the position since 2020.

Bovis moves from his position at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) where he held the position of vice president and managing director, south pacific since 2016.

With over 18 and a half years at HPE, Bovis held various director and managerial positions, where he worked in both Singapore and Sydney handling enterprise sales and storage.

Bovis holds more than 30 years of experience in the IT industry across a wide range of roles, functions and marketing segments.

Other positions include the director of industry standard services at HP from 2002 to 2004 and manager of enterprise product marketing at Compaq Computer Corporation (acquired by HP) from 2000 to 2002.

“While just getting started I’ve been amazed and humbled by the incredible knowledge and talent within the walls at Oracle, as well as the impact being made with partners, customers, and the broader communities in Australia and New Zealand,” Bovis said.

“Though my children are now grown – I can attest the magic and excitement of new beginnings is alive.

I'm really looking forward to this new chapter in my life with Oracle and what it can bring,” he added.

Oracle’s senior vice president, cloud engineering, APJ Alistair Green took on the role of interim managing director while looking for Ryan's replacement.

In October 2022, Oracle spoke to CRN and talked up its double digital growth in its business lines in Australia and New Zealand in the last year, ahead of its partner kick-off event in Sydney.