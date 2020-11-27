Oracle signs whole of government agreement with DTA

Oracle has signed a whole of government agreement with the Digital Transformation Agency.

The deal allows federal and state government agencies to engage with the vendor at a whole-of-government level and provide better value for money, consistency and flexibility.

The arrangement spans Oracle’s entire hardware, software, cloud and services offerings, including integrated applications for sales, service, marketing, human resources, finance, supply chain and manufacturing, plus automated and secure cloud infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database.

The offerings are also secured through locally hosted data on Oracle’s local second-generation cloud regions in Sydney and Melbourne, along with full onshore disaster recovery capabilities.

“This arrangement with the DTA builds on our already strong partnership with Australian Federal Government and is set to make it easier for government agencies to move to the next stage of their digitally enabled whole-of-government transformations,” Oracle ANZ vice president Cherie Ryan said.

“It comes at a time when Oracle continues to invest in the Australian market, including the recent openings of our Melbourne and Sydney second-generation cloud regions which offer public sector customers a secure, local and future ready migration path to the cloud.”

Non-corporate Commonwealth entities with existing contracts have transition arrangements in place, with the DTA working with them closer to the end of their support term or as needed.

The DTA also organised volume sourcing arrangements Rimini Street, Amazon Web Services, SAP, Microsoft, Concur and IBM.

Oracle key account director Damien McAullay said, “Oracle has been working with government for more than 40 years’, delivering critical technologies, securely and at scale.

“Directly employing thousands of staff in Australia, and supported by our ecosystem of partners and consultants across the country, Oracle is equipped to provide the necessary scale, dedicated teams and credibility to deliver better outcomes for government and taxpayers.”