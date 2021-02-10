Oracle taps Australian Data Centres for sovereign cloud for the Federal Government

Oracle has partnered with Canberra-based Australian Data Centres (ADC) to provide sovereign hosted cloud services to the Australian Federal Government.

ADC will host Oracle’s Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer service within its facility in Canberra and extend the vendor’s services to Government.

Oracle describes the partnership as effectively a third Oracle Cloud Region in Australia, adding to the recent launches in Sydney and Melbourne.

Some of the services Oracle offers through the partnership include secure workloads in National Security, Health, Human Services and other departments and agencies dealing with the sensitive data of Australia and Australians.

“Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer makes it easier for government entities to securely move to the next stage of their cloud-enabled transformation,” Oracle ANZ vice president and managing director Cherie Ryan said.

“It builds on our strong momentum in the Canberra market and provides the equivalent of a third Australian cloud region, complementing our existing investments in second-generation cloud regions in Melbourne and Sydney.”

Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer allows ADC to build public cloud regions in its data centres and give it physical control of infrastructure and providing for locally hosted data to help meet the most demanding data sovereignty hosting requirements.

The cloud region provides strong isolation of customer data, including all API operations, which remain local to the data centre and provide high levels of security.

ADC can access Oracle’s second-generation cloud services, including Bare Metal Compute, VMs and GPUs, Autonomous Database, and Exadata Cloud Service; container-based services like Container Engine for Kubernetes; and analytics services like Data Flow, while also having control and governance of their systems and services.

ADC will also handle not only the data centre operations but also risk management and a “sovereign beyond doubt” hosting location approach with connectivity to the Intra-government Communications Network (ICON) and all major telcos.

ADC managing director Rob Kelly said, “We are committed to building capacity to provide services to the government by Australian providers to assure both the security and reliability of the supply chain.”

“This is a major step toward enabling more choice for government to access world-leading cloud services, in a data centre managed by a 100 percent Australian sovereign company, focused on connectivity, security, and simplified deployment. Critically, it addresses data hosting sovereignty, enhanced security and performance attributes required to accelerate Governments shift to the cloud services.”