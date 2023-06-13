Oracle tops quarterly revenue estimates

Oracle has exceeded fourth-quarter revenue estimates and forecast an upbeat first quarter, driven by growing demand for its cloud offerings from companies deploying artificial intelligence.

Its push into the cloud computing market has started to bear fruit, helped by its acquisition of electronic medical records firm Cerner last year that has helped it better compete with industry giants like Microsoft and Amazon Web Services.

The cloud and software company has also boosted its AI cloud offerings.

This includes its partnership with Nvidia to make the chip company's AI software and chips available to Oracle customers via its cloud services.

Oracle's revenue for the fourth quarter jumped about 17 per cent to US$13.84 billion, beating analysts' estimates of US$13.74 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Cloud revenue rose 54 per cent to US$4.4 billion.

Analysts believe that given the company's partnership with Nvidia, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) is well-positioned to become a major AI/ML development platform, which could be another leg of emerging growth.

"Companies doing LLM (large language model) development such as Mosaic ML, Adept AI, Cohere plus 30 other AI development companies have recently signed contracts to purchase more than US$2 billion of capacity in Oracle's Gen2 Cloud," chairman and chief technology officer Larry Ellison said.

The company forecast its total revenue to rise 8 per cent to 10 per cent in the first quarter. Analysts on average were expecting growth of about 8 per cent.

Oracle expects cloud revenue, excluding Cerner, to grow at least at similar rates in fiscal 2024 as in 2023, Chief Executive Safra Catz said on a conference call with analysts.