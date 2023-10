Orange Business and MachineMax partner to optimise Australian heavy machinery operations

Orange Business and MachineMax have formed a strategic partnership to optimise heavy machinery operations in Australia's mining, construction, and resource industries.

By combining Orange Business' expertise in connectivity, cloud, cybersecurity and IoT with MachineMax's use of sensor technology, companies will gain access to software designed to improve site visibility and deliver operational insights for predictive maintenance, fuel consumption reduction, emissions reduction, and increased efficiency and productivity.

Sensor technology will track statistics about machinery fleets, including active and idle hours, fuel use, CO2 emissions, and location. This partnership aims to improve site visibility and operational insights, addressing operational challenges related to multi-OEM and contributing to environmental sustainability.

MachineMax partnered with Orange Business due to the latter's global network capabilities and experience in resource and construction industries, according to a statement.

MachineMax aims to improve operational proficiencies by providing real-time visibility to site operators, aiming to speed up decision-making, improve maintenance planning, and optimise resource allocation for heavy machinery fleets.