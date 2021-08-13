Orange Business Services names new ANZ managing director

French-based global systems integrator Orange Business Services has appointed Andrew Borthwick as managing director for Australia and New Zealand.

He replaces Kevin Griffen who in July moved to Vocus to take up the role of enterprise and state government general manager for the telco.

Borthwick has worked for Orange since 2018 when he joined the company as head of consulting for Australasia and was then named head of sales for the region, working to improve customer engagement, sales leadership and deliver revenue growth.

Prior to Orange, he held leadership roles at Logica, Telstra and Brennan IT.

He has a strong background in sales, leadership, management, and team building, underpinned by a customer-focused mindset and a commitment to creating long-term customer relationships, the company said in a statement.

“I am pleased to welcome Andrew to the role of managing director Australia and New Zealand,” said Orange Business Services Asia Pacific senior vice president Nick Lambert.

“He has a diverse knowledge of IT and telecoms and their drivers in Australia and New Zealand, and he takes over at a really exciting time in the region. His extensive experience in IT and telecoms makes him ideally qualified for driving our business forward. Andrew will continue our great work in mining and resources in the region, where we count some of the largest global companies as customers.”

Orange is an NBN partner that provides fixed and satellite internet services as well as a range of managed IT services to the Australian market.

On his appointment to the senior position, Borthwick said, “I am very excited to take on this role and to have the opportunity to lead a new strategy to grow our people, customers and business.

“Customers must be at the core of everything we do, and I am particularly focused on aligning our solutions to their needs in the ever-changing environments in which they operate. These shifting dynamics present Orange Business Services with a unique opportunity to deliver our world-class solutions, via our highly skilled team and outstanding partner community, to the Australia and New Zealand marketplace.”