Orange signs NBN managed services deal

By on
Orange signs NBN managed services deal

Orange Business Services is using a new agreement with NBN Co to add managed services including satellite and fixed internet to its offerings.

Orange said it will use the NBN to deliver fast, competitive and reliable connectivity and combine that with its IT and system integration expertise.

The integrator is adding end-to-end support for customers which it said would improve cost effectiveness with seamless connectivity and access to the global capabilities of Orange to provide better service to their end customers and employees.

Orange offers connectivity, cloud and cybersecurity services to its Australian enterprise customers primarily in the mining, industrial, construction and engineering sectors. Its main vendor partners are Cisco, Riverbed and Huawei.

The company’s local boss Kevin Griffen said the partnership would be “hugely beneficial” for Australian enterprises.

“We are delighted to bring our connectivity and IT system integration expertise to a broader set of Australian enterprise clients through this partnership with NBN,” he said. “Now, more than ever, Australian businesses need the expertise from digital services providers to support and accelerate their digital transformation to respond to today’s challenges.”

“With this partnership, we will be able to provide further national and global opportunities for Australian enterprise clients looking to reap the benefits by leveraging our extensive experience in managed services, innovation culture and service delivery excellence.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
national broadband network nbn nbn co orange orange business services services telco

Partner Content

What is CPaaS and what does it mean for your business?
What is CPaaS and what does it mean for your business?
Click Frenzy Mega Special: Get SharpSpring CRM & Marketing Automation for just $500
Click Frenzy Mega Special: Get SharpSpring CRM & Marketing Automation for just $500
As M&A activity recovers, cloud-based data migration will be crucial
As M&A activity recovers, cloud-based data migration will be crucial
Why complex, business-critical computing requires Asus&#8217; new workstations
Why complex, business-critical computing requires Asus’ new workstations

Sponsored Whitepapers

What's driving MSP revenues?
What's driving MSP revenues?
How to plan your business&#8217;s rebound
How to plan your business’s rebound
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
Cloud application revenue made easy
Cloud application revenue made easy

Most Read Articles

Optus-Amaysim merger could kill mobile competition, researcher says

Optus-Amaysim merger could kill mobile competition, researcher says
NBN wholesale arrangements mean cheaper internet: ACCC

NBN wholesale arrangements mean cheaper internet: ACCC
NBN Co's enterprise push would boost competition among RSPs

NBN Co's enterprise push would boost competition among RSPs
Hills Ltd trims staff following distie business restructure

Hills Ltd trims staff following distie business restructure
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?