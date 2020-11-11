Orange signs NBN managed services deal

Orange Business Services is using a new agreement with NBN Co to add managed services including satellite and fixed internet to its offerings.

Orange said it will use the NBN to deliver fast, competitive and reliable connectivity and combine that with its IT and system integration expertise.

The integrator is adding end-to-end support for customers which it said would improve cost effectiveness with seamless connectivity and access to the global capabilities of Orange to provide better service to their end customers and employees.



Orange offers connectivity, cloud and cybersecurity services to its Australian enterprise customers primarily in the mining, industrial, construction and engineering sectors. Its main vendor partners are Cisco, Riverbed and Huawei.



The company’s local boss Kevin Griffen said the partnership would be “hugely beneficial” for Australian enterprises.

“We are delighted to bring our connectivity and IT system integration expertise to a broader set of Australian enterprise clients through this partnership with NBN,” he said. “Now, more than ever, Australian businesses need the expertise from digital services providers to support and accelerate their digital transformation to respond to today’s challenges.”

“With this partnership, we will be able to provide further national and global opportunities for Australian enterprise clients looking to reap the benefits by leveraging our extensive experience in managed services, innovation culture and service delivery excellence.”