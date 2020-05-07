Orca Tech adds Exabeam to vendor roster

Sydney-based Orca Tech has added security incident event management (SIEM) company Exabeam to its vendor roster as it expands its cyber security offerings to the ANZ market.

The two signed the exclusive distribution agreement three years after the vendor entered the local market as a way to streamline delivery amid an expected increase in demand.



Asia Pacific is already among the fastest-growing regions for Exabeam, according to the company's APJ VP of sales Gareth Cox.

“The expertise and support that Orca Tech provides to our partners will help ensure our acceleration in the region continues, and in turn, drastically improve the security posture and SOC efficiency for all organisations in the area.”

Orca Tech will be responsible for recruiting and training channel partners, to support Exabeam's growth in new markets throughout the region.

One of the vendor's existing partners is Sydney-based The Missing Link. The company’s CISO Aaron Bailey said today’s threat environment put security at the forefront of every organisation’s plan.

“Regardless of industry, security preparedness makes it easier to keep users and data safe,” Bailey said.

“The combination of Exabeam’s technology and resources with Orca Tech’s services and support is a win-win and will make it easier for us to focus on selling and growing our SIEM business.”

The software is suitable for cloud or on-premise and uses a data lake, behavioural analytics, case management, security orchestration and incident response automation. Exabeam said this reduces time to investigate and contain threats by 51 percent.

Exabeam also has an analytics feature that uses data science to identify employees’ behavioural patterns and abnormalities that may be indicative of security threats.

Orca Tech general manager Craig Ashwood said Exabeam completed a critical part of the distributor’s security and analytics portfolio that it had been looking to fill with the right vendor partner for some time.

“Exabeam’s cybersecurity expertise, commitment to its 100 per cent channel model and work to develop strong programs for mutual success make it an ideal partner for the Orca Tech team.”