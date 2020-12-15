Orca Tech adds Skybox to vendor roster

Sydney-based security specialist distributor Orca Technology has added US-based Skybox Security to its vendor roster.

Skybox offers a security posture management platform for vulnerability and policy management. The vendor boasts integrations with 150 cloud, security and networking products.

Founded in 2002, the company counts Barclays Bank, Citi Group and Johnson & Johnson among its customers but has not had meaningful penetration in the ANZ market as yet.

Skybox’s supported vendors include Adobe, Apple, Check Point, Cisco, Citrix, Google, Juniper Networks, F5, HP, McAfee, Microsoft, Palo Alto, Oracle, Red Hat, Salesforce, Symantec and VMWare.

The two companies signed a distribution agreement which covers Australia and New Zealand and will see Orca Tech provide distribution, sales, service and support.

Orca Tech boss Craig Ashwood said it was “increasingly rare these days to find a technology that lives up to its next-generation billing and truly disrupts the market”.

“Skybox’s risk-based approach encompassing network security management, vulnerability management and threat management provides security teams with the means to quickly understand which threats pose the greatest risk and what to do about them, thus removing all of the noise.

“Skybox provides a great opportunity for our channel partners to differentiate themselves in the market as enterprises look to keep pace with the advancements in threats seen in our region. We look forward to working with the Skybox team and supporting our joint customers across Australia.”

Skybox Security APJ VP Shantanu Srivastava said demand for the company's solutions was "driven by a strong desire for improved security posture and increased demand for our risk-based vulnerability threat management technologies".

“Working with a distributor that understands our customers’ needs, has a dense partner ecosystem, and mature security practice makes partnering with Orca a strong choice for our next phase of growth.”