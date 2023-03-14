Orca Tech asks IT channel to support regional Australia by sponsoring its car in the 2023 Variety Car Bash

Orca Tech asks IT channel to support regional Australia by sponsoring its car in the 2023 Variety Car Bash
The 2021 Variety Bash L32 team.

Orca Tech is calling for the IT channel to help it raise $50,000 for indigenous and underprivileged children in remote communities by sponsoring its car in the Variety Car Bash 2023.

The cyber security-focussed distributor owns the "The Irwins" team car, which takes part in the well-known charity drive through regional NSW and the ACT from May 21 to 27 May, 2023. The dirt road adventure aims to support kids in remote communities to “get a fair go”.

Orca Tech bought the car, a 1967 HR Holden, after the previous owner retired and after the distributor having been the major sponsors of the "The Irwins” team for the last two years. Orca Tech General Manager Craig Ashwood and his life-long friend Tim Hutchinson will take the wheel for the event this year.

Ashwood said he wasn’t aware of any other cars in the event representing the IT industry, and hopes the IT vendors, partners, industry colleagues and friends across the cyber security and technology industries will support the cause.

He noted “everything that regional communities have been through around floods and bushfires and the all rest of it,” commenting that “quite often the children don’t get the same opportunities that children in bigger cities get.”

Ashwood said that organisations which donate over $1,000 to the team will earn a logo on a car. All donations will go directly to kids through Variety initiatives, and all donations are tax deductible.

Last year, Orca Tech and associated sponsors and supporters raised $12,000 to sponsor "The Irwins".

