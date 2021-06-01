Check your spam folder: CRN has changed email provider so your Channelwire newsletter may not be getting delivered to your inbox.

Orca Tech backs Steve Irwin(s) in Variety Bash

By on
Orca Tech backs Steve Irwin(s) in Variety Bash
The 2021 Variety Bash L32 team.

Sydney based distributor Orca Tech has helped raise more than $12000 for the 2021 Variety Club Bash, through its support for the L32 car piloted by the Steve Irwin team.

The security-focused distie was a major sponsor of the team which involved long-time friend of Orca Tech's boss, Craig Ashwood.

Two of the participants in the team are the owners of building companies (SAY Builders and TFH Constructions) who also provided significant sponsorship, along with a number of small businesses and individuals who donated.

Tim Hutchinson of TFH Constructions participated in the event for the first time this year, along with Scott York of SAY Builders, this was Scott’s tenth Bash.

Ashwood said Orca Tech was "keen to get involved with the team to help raise awareness of the fantastic work that Variety do for Indigenous and underprivileged children in remote areas of Australia".

"So many remote communities benefit from the fantastic work that Variety do and we wanted to be a part of it," he said.

The fundraising resulted in the delivery of $5000 worth of learning tools to Kelly's Plains Public School in Armidale NSW, which has just three teachers and 23 students. 

Ashwood said the company plans to sponsor future Variety Bash events following the experience this year.

"We will be involved again in 2021 and are currently planning out the extent of our involvement and how we can significantly boost the amount of money the team is able to raise," he said.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
distribution orca tech variety club

Partner Content

Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in &#8220;The New Normal.&#8221;
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in “The New Normal.”
Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products

Sponsored Whitepapers

IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
Public Cloud/IaaS
Public Cloud/IaaS
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity
Data Centre Services
Data Centre Services
Telecommunications Services
Telecommunications Services

Most Read Articles

NBN subcontractors reach deal with NBN Co partner Lendlease

NBN subcontractors reach deal with NBN Co partner Lendlease
Dicker Data takes revenue hit amid global chip shortages

Dicker Data takes revenue hit amid global chip shortages
Sophos taps Ingram Micro to lead MSP push

Sophos taps Ingram Micro to lead MSP push
Aussie security spend to surpass $5b

Aussie security spend to surpass $5b

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?