Orca Tech signs identity services vendor Entrust

Security specialist distributor Orca Tech has signed a distribution agreement with identity, payments and data security vendor Entrust.

Orca Tech will carry Entrust’s identity and access management (IAM) and public key infrastructure (PKI) solutions.

The distributor aims to bring the offering to large enterprise and government customers via its network of resellers and managed service providers within Australia.

“We are excited to be partnering with Entrust to ensure Orca Tech partners will have access to the necessary technical and sales tools to help overcome the next generation of cybersecurity threats,” Orca Tech general manager Craig Ashwood said.

“From digital onboarding through to ease of use and management, Entrust’s single unified IAM portfolio delivers a number of unique differentiators that help tackle the challenges we are seeing by businesses and their users in today’s ever evolving remote work environment.”

Entrust Asia Pacific regional vice president Angus McDougall said, “We are delighted for Entrust to enter into this partnership with Orca Tech, which has an exceptional reputation in delivering value to the security and identity market. Orca Tech has been a proven partner to the largest systems integrators and MSPs, and top security focused partners in the government and large and mid-sized enterprise markets.

“Organisations around the world are rapidly accelerating their digital transformations. To be successful, they must transform on a foundation of security and trust. Entrust offers an IAM and PKI suite with a range of solutions that support a wide range of use cases and deployment options.

“The combination of the Entrust security portfolio with Orca Tech’s expertise and services offers organisations in Australia a new opportunity to implement end-to-end solutions that work together to strengthen their security posture.”

The agreement goes into effect today, covering all states and territories within Australia.